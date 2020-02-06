Rapido offers free rides to voters on Delhi election day

As part of the #RideToVote campaign, the brand will waive off 100 per cent of the ride fee.
Bike Taxi app Rapido is offering free rides to the election polling booth for all voters in Delhi on February 8, 2020. The platform will waive off the fee for all rides up to three kilometres to the election booth, anywhere in Delhi.
Delhi is currently gearing up to elect representatives to the 70 constituencies of the Legislative Assembly. The brand has already executed the #RideToVote campaign in cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Vijayawada, Vizag and Hyderabad in the past.
"We received great response and feedback from our consumers. Such occasions help us showcase the convenience, affordability and last mile connectivity that Bike Taxi can offer," says Aravind Sanka, co-founder, Rapido.
Here is how it will work:
Push Notification will be sent to all the Delhi City Users about #RideToVote
Voters can use Code IVOTE on Rapido App to avail the offer
The Offer is valid from 7 am to 6 pm on February 8 in Delhi
Rapido is currently operational in 100 cities. The brand launched its services in Delhi in November 2019 and has since seen one lakh rides. Currently, there are more than 5000 Captains (Rapido's riders) who will be offered special incentive to ensure sufficient supply of transportation throughout election day.