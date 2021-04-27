Rasna’s new avatar, a flavour ingredient for cakes, cookies and jellies

Used in beverages like faloodas, mocktails and milkshakes, Rasna is now positioning itself as a flavour additive for items like cakes, cookies and jellies.
Rasna, known for its instant fruit-based concentrate, is expanding its usage and involvement in the kitchen this year. The brand’s influencer marketing campaign #LoveURasnaRecipes informs the consumers that the product can now be used in many other ways than its usual beverage formats.
The brand has tied up with Mellow D, a popular rapper, for a music video invoking nostalgia around the iconic brand tagline ‘I Love You Rasna’.
Rasna has also collaborated with chef influencers like Bharatz Kitchen, Kanak Khathuria and MeghnasFoodMagic. It has associated itself with famous regional influencers in the food category, like Veg Village Food, Simply Swadisht, Tastee with Kiruthiga and Cooking with Benazir. The influencers and chefs explored recipes like ice lollies, orange sponge cake and Rasna mango chocolate balls, Rasna flavoured jelly and Rasna mango shake.
The videos were posted on their respective social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. The campaign has been crafted by Grapes Digital.
Speaking on the campaign, Piruz Khambatta, chairman, Rasna, said, “Lockdown comes with a new normal, and one new normal everybody is experiencing is the urge to become a cook. It has opened the doors for companies to innovate lots of products that can be used as cookery ingredients. How could Rasna be far behind? Our soft drinks are always used for making beverages like faloodas, mocktails and milkshakes. Rasna has taken the lead this year to even make it into an additive to make items like cake, cookies, jellies and much more, in addition to our all-time favourite ice lollies.”
Speaking on the campaign’s execution, Himanshu Arya, founder and CEO, Grapes Digital, added, “Rasna had to move beyond boundaries as ‘recipes’ has been the most searched category in 2020 during lockdown 1.0 and, given the current scenario, recipes is going to become huge in lockdown 2.0 too. Rasna also aspired to create something different this year, which involves them with consumers more than before...”
“Influencer marketing is one of the most effective ways to expand the brand’s reach and increase credibility in the market. Bloggers and influencers have now acquired a prominent share in the brand’s marketing strategies. Influencers have become a mainstream medium in the advertising world.”