RCB ropes in Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance as its official insurance partner

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company announced its partnership with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the official insurance partner for the team in the upcoming edition of the IPL to promote the significance of life insurance among cricket enthusiasts across India.
The upcoming league stands as one of the most iconic sporting events globally, captivating audiences of all ages and backgrounds. The partnership between Kotak Life and the RCB marks a strategic alliance aimed at educating and empowering individuals about the benefits of life insurance.
By leveraging this popularity, Kotak Life endeavours to reach millions of cricket enthusiasts, inspiring them to secure their financial futures through comprehensive life insurance offerings.
Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company said, “At Kotak Life, we firmly believe that life insurance is a necessity for every Indian. We are committed to the vision of 'Insurance for All,' as outlined by the IRDAI. Through our partnership with RCB, we aim to harness the expansive reach of this prestigious tournament, thereby empowering individuals to secure a stable financial future. The RCB team has some prominent players who resonate deeply with Indian audiences, thus providing an opportunity to drive awareness about life insurance. This initiative also resonates with our brand promise, ‘Hum hain… hamesha’, wherein we give the assurance to stand by our customers at every juncture of their journey through life.”
Rajesh Menon, VP and head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru said, “We are thrilled to have Kotak Life as our Official Insurance partner for this season of the T20 League. In a nation like India, where cricket fans form a vibrant community of their own, this partnership presents an incredible opportunity to impart crucial awareness about the importance of Life Insurance.”