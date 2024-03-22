RCB ropes in Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance as its official insurance partner

Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company said, “At Kotak Life, we firmly believe that life insurance is a necessity for every Indian. We are committed to the vision of 'Insurance for All,' as outlined by the IRDAI. Through our partnership with RCB, we aim to harness the expansive reach of this prestigious tournament, thereby empowering individuals to secure a stable financial future. The RCB team has some prominent players who resonate deeply with Indian audiences, thus providing an opportunity to drive awareness about life insurance. This initiative also resonates with our brand promise, ‘Hum hain… hamesha’, wherein we give the assurance to stand by our customers at every juncture of their journey through life.”