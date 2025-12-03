Red FM brings back Riders Music Festival as it expands experiental IPs

Red FM is preparing to host the fourth edition of its Riders Music Festival (RMF) early next year, a format the network positions as its most expansive yet. Scheduled for 21 and 22 February 2026 at The Great India Place in Noida, the two-day event aims to unite motorcycling communities, music enthusiasts, creators and culture seekers through a blend of live performances, riding experiences and lifestyle showcases.

First launched in 2016, the festival has gradually evolved from a niche gathering into a broader cultural event that intends to spotlight India’s growing passion for motorcycles and the associated lifestyle. The upcoming edition introduces an expanded footprint across technology experiences, motorcycling culture, streetwear and culinary zones, along with a greater focus on sustainability initiatives and an upgraded arena for electric two-wheelers.

In a conversation with afaqs!, Nisha Narayanan, director and chief operating officer at Red FM, says the festival is structured as a mass engagement initiative that also benefits premium motorcycle brands seeking stronger consumer connect. “We as a broadcaster, when we do it, our main audience is the mass audience. It is the public. So what we are trying to do is to curate a festival where we can take these brands also to the public a lot more,” she says.

Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, Red FM

India and its love for bikes

The India premium motorcycles market size reached USD 2.15 Billion in 2024, as per IMARC Group, a global market research and consulting firm. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 5.54 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.26% during 2025-2033.

India's luxury and premium bike segment, typically defined as motorcycles above 150cc (with superbikes often 500cc+), has seen robust growth, with market share rising to 19% in FY25 from 14% in FY19. Volumes increased to 2.3 million units in FY25 from 1.9 million, surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 22%, while the overall two-wheeler market lagged. Projections indicate a continued rise to 22% market share by 2030, fueled by premiumization trends.

What is in it for brands?

She explains that while motorcycle manufacturers often create their own exclusive riding events, the reach is usually confined to existing brand communities. RMF, in comparison, offers a wider entry point catering to enthusiasts across regions and socioeconomic groups. “We do not want to restrict it to a particular socioeconomic class of only the high-end bikes. Biking is something that should be for all SECs,” she says.

Red FM expects more than 20,000 visitors over two days this time. Narayanan says this marks a rise in participation that reflects the strengthening community around premium motorcycles and adventure riding. “If you just see over the last two years, the amount of launches, bike launches that has happened from all the brands have been incredible,” she notes.

Ahead of the announcement of event dates, Red FM hosted a preview showcase in Noida, offering guests a first look at the high-adrenaline elements planned for RMF 2026. Machines on display included rare vintage motorcycles along with performance models such as the Ducati Panigale V2, Ducati Streetfighter V4, Kawasaki KLX 450R, Honda X-ADV 750 and Kawasaki Z1100. The showcase was positioned as a teaser of the superbikes and custom builds expected to be part of the festival.

The motorcycling aspects of the event continue to expand. A 100-rider track day at the Buddh International Circuit in partnership with Apex Racing Academy, dirt biking and FMX stunt zones, simulators and drift arenas are planned. The network will also activate over 50 breakfast ride weekends across cities, acting as a key channel for spreading awareness and strengthening participation.

Narayanan says word of mouth and community-led mobilisation remain core to the marketing strategy. “Our RJs are influencers in their own right. And of course the biking community. Word of mouth even today is one of the strongest spaces,” she says.

The target audience

While Delhi and the NCR remain the primary catchment region, the property intends to appeal to riders from cities across North India. “Northern India does not really have a biking festival of this scale. And Delhi is the epicentre. So in a way UP, MP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kashmir, a lot of them can ride into the festival,” Narayanan says. The intention is to attract non-riders as well, who may engage with the culture and the stories behind the machines.

For Red FM, the festival is also an essential revenue pillar. The network has been diversifying its business model to reduce dependence on pure radio advertising. “Radio alone, because it is largely a sponsorship-driven model or advertising-driven model, currently is not sustainable. Therefore, there is a huge focus on non-traditional revenue, because FCT alone is not going to give us business. We need to innovate,” Narayanan has previously told afaqs!.

This diversification spans digital platforms, on-ground activations, influencer marketing, podcasts and original intellectual properties. The aim is for these additional streams to contribute 30 percent of overall revenue, addressing what Narayanan describes as the radio segment’s relatively small footprint within India’s broader media and entertainment industry.

Riders Music Festival is among the network’s key IPs within this strategy. “This is one of our marquee properties. It is one of our key events. So the scale is at least three to four times bigger than our regular IPs,” she says.

Narayanan indicates that more such properties are in the pipeline. “We are constantly churning out IPs. Next year’s IPs are more or less finalised,” she says.

With the motorcycling segment witnessing new brand activity and a wider consumer base of riders and aspirants, experiential formats like RMF offer media owners a path to broaden relevance and accelerate commercial performance. For Red FM, the festival represents a blend of entertainment, lifestyle and community building, signalling an approach that moves beyond the traditional boundaries of radio broadcasting.