Reebok partners Jelly Belly for colourful sneaker collection

The collection is inspired by jelly bean flavours that the latter offers, and is available for both kids and adults.
Reebok and candy brand Jelly Belly recently unveiled the ‘Reebok x Jelly Belly’ footwear collection. Featuring silhouettes for both adults and children, the collection is inspired by various jelly bean flavours.
The flavours are represented in bold colours on the shoes as well as illustrated on the sockliners of each model. The shoes even incorporate a literal representation of Jelly Belly’s signature sweetness, by using a sustainable bio textile that is sourced from sugarcane.
The sneakers are available in variants, like Beanboozled, Instapump Fury, Club C Revenge, Club C Legacy, and Classic Leather Legacy.
Beanboozled is inspired by BeanBoozled, a game developed by Jelly Belly in which players spin a wheel and eat the jelly bean that matches the colour it lands on.
Instapump Fury features some of the brightest fruit flavours that Jelly Belly offers. The silhouette also features silicone details on the toe and pump bladder.
Club C Revenge is inspired by classic summer treats. It keeps the iconic chalk upper and incorporates colourful details from the featured flavours – from strawberry daiquiri to caramel corn – on the stripes, tongue, heel and lining. The top lace hole has even been replaced with a chocolate pudding jelly bean detail.
Club C Legacy is a version of the classic silhouette and features some of your favourite flavours, including, lemon lime, island punch and cream soda.
The Classic Leather Legacy rounds out the collection and incorporates some of the most iconic Jelly Belly flavours, including licorice, tutti-frutti and bubble gum. Each of these flavours are represented in the colours of the shoe, which is covered in an eye-catching gradient upper.
The Reebok x Jelly Belly footwear collection is available in kids and unisex sizes, starting at Rs 4,599, on shop4reebok.com, select retailers, VegNonVeg, Superkicks and Myntra.
It is interesting to note that this is not the first collaboration between a footwear and F&B brand. Earlier this year, Crocs had partnered with Coca-Cola for a shoe collection that bears the latter's distinctive red and white brand colours and cursive font.