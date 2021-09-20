Crocs rolls out Coca-Cola collaboration in post with Diljit Dosanjh

In 2019, Canadian owned company Bata also partnered with Coca Cola for a new line of shoes. The shoes will be part of the ‘Heritage collection.’ The heritage collection is a range of tennis shoes that was first launched in 2015. The shoes contain Coca Cola’s signature red and white branding. The designs include a pair of white shoes with Coca Cola in every language written on it and another with the design of the metal bottle caps and the brands name on them.