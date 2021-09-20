Crocs rolls out Coca-Cola collaboration in post with Diljit Dosanjh

The singer turned actor is seen casually lounging around wearing the red shoes while sipping on a can of the red cola too.
Diljit Dosanjh made a big fizzy red splash on Instagram in a picture that has him showing off his latest Coca-Cola themed Crocs. The beverage company collaborated with the shoe brand earlier this year for a line of shoes that bears Coca Cola's distinctive red and white brand colours and cursive font.
In 2019, Canadian owned company Bata also partnered with Coca Cola for a new line of shoes. The shoes will be part of the ‘Heritage collection.’ The heritage collection is a range of tennis shoes that was first launched in 2015. The shoes contain Coca Cola’s signature red and white branding. The designs include a pair of white shoes with Coca Cola in every language written on it and another with the design of the metal bottle caps and the brands name on them.
Crocs on the other hand has tied up with multiple brands in the past to create special edition and limited shoes. On social media, the overall opinion about Crocs is that the shoes are 'uncool' and so the brand has tried to create collaborations with different brands to make a splash. Crocs has also done paid collaborations with artists like Justin Bieber, Post Malone, and international DJ Bad Bunny.