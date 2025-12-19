Relaxo partners with EaseMyTrip for ‘Buy & Fly’ winter retail campaign

Relaxo Footwears has launched a winter retail campaign titled Buy & Fly in partnership with online travel platform EaseMyTrip. The campaign runs from December 15, 2025 to January 18, 2026, and is available across 413 Relaxo Exclusive Brand Outlets.

Under the campaign, customers who shop for Rs 1,499 or more at participating stores receive an assured EaseMyTrip travel voucher. The offer is linked to invoice-based coupon codes that can be redeemed on the EaseMyTrip platform within a specified validity period. In addition, shoppers are also entered into a draw for weekly holiday vouchers and a larger travel prize.

The campaign combines in-store retail purchases with travel-related incentives during the year-end holiday period. It brings together Relaxo’s physical retail network and EaseMyTrip’s digital travel services.

Commenting on the launch, Aakash Koparkar, vice president – Retail Business, Relaxo Footwears, said: “Customers today seek value, delight and experiences they can hold on to. The ‘BUY & FLY’ campaign brings exactly that spirit to our winter season. By joining hands with EaseMyTrip, we are turning everyday shopping into an opportunity to explore new destinations. It is our way of thanking customers for choosing Relaxo and giving them something memorable in return.”

Rikant Pittie, CEO & co-founder of EaseMyTrip, said: “For most families, the holiday season is that time of the year when they step away and experience something new together. At EaseMyTrip, we want to make that experience easier, more accessible and more rewarding. Partnering with Relaxo allows us to extend this promise beyond the travel ecosystem and into everyday retail.”

The Buy & Fly campaign is positioned as a limited-period retail initiative during the peak travel season, combining footwear purchases with travel-related incentives.