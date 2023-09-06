Reliance Retail Ventures and Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma forge sustainable fashion partnership

The joint venture will focus on conscious kids and maternity wear, with a 51% majority stake acquired by RRVL.
Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) has announced a significant joint venture with Ed-a-Mamma, the sustainable kids and maternity clothing brand founded by Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. RRVL has secured a 51% majority stake in Ed-a-Mamma and plans to collaborate closely with Bhatt to further expand the brand. This partnership aims to promote sustainable fashion choices for the younger generation.
Launched by Alia Bhatt in 2020, Ed-a-Mamma quickly gained popularity for its range of eco-friendly clothing designed for children aged 2 to 12. The brand's focus on natural fabrics and nature-inspired themes resonated with both parents and kids. In the past year, Ed-a-Mamma expanded its product line to include maternity wear and a collection for infants and toddlers.
One of Ed-a-Mamma's standout features is its commitment to eco-friendly practices, from avoiding plastic buttons to repurposing fabric waste for hair ties. The brand includes seedballs with each garment, encouraging children and parents to participate in environmental initiatives.
“At Reliance, we have always admired brands that lead with a strong purpose and embody a unique design ethos exemplified perfectly by Ed-a-Mamma and its founder Alia Bhatt. With sustainability as its core proposition the brand has garnered acclaim for its meticulous attention to detail, using ethically sourced materials and eco-conscious production processes. This aligns seamlessly with Reliance Brands' vision of fostering a more responsible future for the fashion industry,” said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures,
“Alia’s daughter and my twins are two weeks apart and we pretty much went through our pregnancies at the same time coincidentally wearing Ed-a-Mamma maternity, and now dressing our children in Ed-a-Mamma kidswear, which they love! So, this is special – The product, brand and partnership are especially close to my heart,” added Isha Ambani on a personal note.
Speaking about the joint venture, Alia Bhatt said, “Isha and I found a wavelength as two new moms discussing what mothers want. I told her what we were already doing at Ed-a-Mamma and how there’s scope to do so much more. She said Reliance can bring strengths in everything from supply chain to retail to marketing. With this joint venture, we look forward to taking Ed-a-Mamma to many more kids and parents and continuing to inspire a love for nature through everything we do.”
The partnership will see the brand grow into new areas like personal care and baby furniture while retaining its core values of being child-friendly, parent-friendly, and planet-friendly. Also on the anvil is children's story books and an animated series that will breathe life into the enchanting world of Ed-a-Mamma.