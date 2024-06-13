Reliance Retail's Tira launches Akind, a skincare brand co-founded by Mira Kapoor

Commenting on the launch, Mira Kapoor, co-founder of Akind stated, “Not too long ago, I realised that my skincare journey truly began when I started listening to my skin. The Akind range was meticulously formulated with care, trial and error, and extensive research into high-efficacy ingredients that act as targeted solutions for specific problems, and what better way to bring this vision to life than powered by Tira, the ultimate destination for curated beauty brands. With Akind, I want to share the joy of skin type agnostic, barrier-focused, high performance, and price-conscious skincare that helps one meet the best version of their skin, just like I did.”