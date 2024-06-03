RISE Worldwide signs breakout star Sai Sudharsan to its talent roster

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
RISE Worldwide Ltd, a Reliance Sports, Lifestyle & Entertainment Company, announces the addition of Sai Sudharsan, to its talent roster. RISE also represents cricketing legends, including Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya and young talent like Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma.
RISE will work with Sai to build and expand his business through endorsements, content development and social media monetisation among others. By providing a long-term approach, RISE aims to amplify Sai's presence beyond the cricket field while maximizing his brand value.
Sai Sudharsan said in a statement, “I feel honoured to be a part of the RISE Worldwide talent roster that features so many greats of Indian cricket. As I grow in my cricket career on the field and look to learn every day, it is also the right moment for me to develop my brand off the field and I am certain the team at RISE is the perfect partner to help me along that journey.”
Nikhil Bardia, Head of RISE Worldwide, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sai to RISE Worldwide. He has been one of the breakout stars of Indian cricket in recent times and one to watch out for. We have expertise in managing young and fast-rising cricketers and will draw upon those to build and grow Sai’s brand value while also looking at his unique characteristics to help position him as a brand.”