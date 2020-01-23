"Role of incense has transitioned from merely pleasing God": Ravi Rayavaram, ITC

He reveals that apart from the many attitudinal trends exhibited by consumers, there has been a key shift in the role of incense. "It has transitioned from merely pleasing God to an all-encompassing role of bringing in positivity to the self and setting the ambience for a mindful prayer. We are tapping a consumer insight which is mainly reflective of the millennial generation and is sometimes different from the beliefs of their ancestors and the manner in which they performed their daily puja," he adds.