Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water is RCB's official partner for IPL 2024

Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water, announced its association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), as an official partner during this T20 season. Following a successful collaboration with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru women's T20 team, the reigning champions this season, the brand continues its longstanding partnership with the men's team for the 2024 T20 season. This year, Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water will bring the festive spirit to town alongside the cricket season, inspiring every player to #ChooseBold.
Speaking about this association, Varun Koorichh, vice president and portfolio head, marketing, Diageo India, said, "Cricket is a sporting extravaganza that brings the entire country together with inspiring sporting action that's a feast for Indians across the country. We are excited to be associated with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as an official partner. It is exciting to see the Naya Shers #ChooseBold because they truly embody the spirit of the brand and we wish them all the luck for the ongoing season!”
Rajesh Menon, vice-president and head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru said, "Taking on the challenge and celebrating boldness has always been the spirit of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. We are thrilled to join forces with Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water, a brand that shares our ethos by choosing bold in all their endeavours.”