Salty eyes Rs 150 cr revenue as it pivots from jewellery to accessories

Four years after its launch, Salty is aiming to position itself as “India’s go-to accessories brand”, expanding beyond jewellery into a full-fledged lifestyle offering while scaling revenue and customer reach.

The brand was born out of personal frustration, as per one of the co-founders, Kanishka Garg, the remaining two being Sonaal Goel and Twishaa Gupta.

“All three of us were avid users of accessories, and our number one complaint was that there was no go-to brand. You had to scout different places for quality and variety. That’s when we thought, why not build something of our own?” Garg explains.

From jewellery startup to accessories brand

Salty began as a women’s semi-precious jewellery label. Over time, it added gifting options, followed by a men’s jewellery line, which now contributes 25–30% of the business with over 500 designs.

In the past six months, the brand has transitioned into a broader accessories play, introducing categories such as watches, eyewear, hats, scarves, belts, bag charms and passport holders. Garg says watches, launched six to seven months ago, have emerged among the fastest-growing categories.

The brand is also preparing to launch bags in the coming months, alongside charm-enabled passport holders that allow customers to add country charms representing places they’ve visited – an extension of Salty’s jewellery DNA into functional accessories.

“We’re doing a proper brand refresh,” Garg adds. “We are moving from being seen as a gifting or jewellery brand to a full accessories brand.”

For the same, Salty has unveiled its first-ever brand film, “Accessories Don’t Lie", to shift from being perceived solely as a jewellery label to establishing itself as a fashion-forward brand with a distinctive cultural voice.



Salty’s intent with the ad is to participate in broader conversations around personal identity, individuality, and the cultural codes embedded in style, rather than operating within the conventional confines of the accessories category.

And why is the name ‘Salty’?

The name, Garg explained, was chosen for its relatability and layered meaning. “Accessories add that final salt to your food – that finishing touch. It’s also a Gen Z slang term. We felt it was fun, relatable and had flavour.”

Omnichannel presence and offline foray

Salty operates as an omni-channel brand, with 40–45% of its revenue coming from its D2C website and app, 30% from quick commerce (with Blinkit as a key channel), and the remaining 25% from marketplaces such as Amazon and Myntra.

The company is now planning its first standalone offline store, likely in Delhi, though Mumbai and Bengaluru are also under consideration.

“Our emphasis will be on customer experience. Offline feels like the correct next step so customers can physically experience the products before purchasing,” Garg says.

Growth trajectory and scale

Salty has grown steadily since inception. The company closed the last financial year at around Rs 30 crore. This year, it is targeting approximately Rs 70 crore in revenue, with plans to cross Rs 150 crore in the next financial year.

Beyond revenue, Garg highlights customer scale as a key milestone. “We are close to touching one million customers across channels.”

Kanishka Garg, co-founder at Salty

The brand services around 18,000 pin codes across India, with nearly 50% of its business coming from non-metro cities.

Top markets include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Guwahati, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow.

While Salty operates in the broader fashion accessories space, its closest competitors are digital-first jewellery and accessory brands such as Voylla, Sukkhi Fashion Jewellery, Rubans, Amama, and Ornativa, which offer affordable fashion jewellery and accessories across online marketplaces and D2C platforms.

Best marketing period for the brand

Though Valentine Week is long over, Salthy would definitely remember it, as it is one of the biggest sales periods for the brand. The brand made around Rs 10 crore in revenue during this period alone, with daily orders ranging between 6,000 and 7,000.

During this time, the brand also increases its marketing spends. While marketing typically accounts for about 40% of overall expenditure, during this phase, 50–60% of that budget goes toward Valentine’s campaigns.

This year, Salty rolled out a 10-day on-ground activation called the “Love Ambulance” in Delhi and Mumbai. The moving installation offered a quirky “love diagnosis” quiz for participants, celebrating different forms of love – romantic, platonic and self-love.

In addition, the brand introduced exclusive Valentine’s drops, including a “Love Ambulance Kit” featuring 30–40 mood-based charms, a “Heartbeat Box”, heart-shaped watches and curated gifting hampers for men and women.

While hampers have been a part of Salty’s portfolio earlier, the themed editions were created specifically for Valentine’s. Garg notes that hampers perform strongly in gifting, particularly among male buyers who prefer curated selections.

Salty offers curated hampers and gift boxes designed for different occasions, such as Valentine’s Day, Diwali, and bridal celebrations. These hampers typically bundle multiple accessories, such as watches paired with bracelets or jewellery sets, in themed packaging. Some boxes also include add-ons like chocolates, including brands such as Hershey's.

Digital-first marketing strategy

The accesory brand's marketing journey has largely been digital-first, spanning performance marketing, social media, influencer collaborations and content marketing.

Currently:

* A majority of the budget goes into performance marketing.

* Around 10% is allocated to brand marketing and activations.

* 10–15% is spent on influencer and content marketing.

* Another 10–15% goes into affiliate and retention marketing.

The brand primarily collaborates with micro and regional creators rather than large national influencers. “Spending Rs 10–15 lakh on a single video is still not something we can experiment heavily with. We see better returns from smaller creators,” Garg says.

Salty provides influencers with a broad narrative but allows creative flexibility to align with their content style. The storytelling approach, often depicting relatable relationship moments, aims to organically integrate products into everyday scenarios.

Men’s accessories: A standalone opportunity

While women’s jewellery remains key, Garg believes the men’s line has the potential to become a standalone brand in the future.

“It’s a nascent but rapidly growing category. We are building communities within our app to help men discover what works for them. It’s a new buying experience for many.”

Self-consumption, particularly around trends like self-love, is also driving demand across both men’s and women’s segments.