Samsung Mobile is India’s most desired brand in 2020: TRA Research

The Tata Group tops with 29 brands featured in the list, Godrej gets 11, Amul, Reliance and LG score nine each.
South Korean electronics giant Samsung figures first in TRA’s list of Most Desired Brands 2020, making it a fourth time victory in six editions of the report. The brand has previously led the list in 2018, 2015 and 2013. Technology giant Apple takes the second place, up one rank from last year, having climbed steadily over the years from rank 290 in 2015 to the exalted place this year. Samsung features again at third rank in the Consumer Electronics category. GEC channel Sony TV is a debut entry and rises by an impressive 594 ranks to occupy the fourth position this year, followed by Maruti Suzuki at fifth. MDB 2020 lists 1000 brands across 326 categories and 39 super-categories.
N Chandramouli, chief executive officer, TRA Research, said at the launch of the report, “Desire is a longing for a brand irrespective of its need and the success of a brand is highly dependent on the desire quotient it emanates. The brands which feature in this list have been able to exude a deep pull that impacts the consumer at a subliminal level. TRA’s syndicated research is based on our proprietary Brand Desire Matrix which measures consumers’ expressions of desire on 36 intangible attributes of a brand."
The F&B category has 159 brands in the report and FMCG features 129, totalling 28.8 per cent of the listing. Automobile features 75 brands, Consumer Electronics lists 59 and BFSI and Personal Accessories have 56 brands each. The Fashion-to-Financial Services conglomerate, Tata Group, leads with 29 brands featured of which 10ten are category leaders. Godrej Group has 11 brands listed with three category leaders and Amul gets nine brands included in the report, of which eight top respective categories.
Indian brands dominate the top 100 of India’s Most Desired list featuring 42 brands, followed by 15 American, 12 Japanese and 11 South Korean brands. Six German brands also feature on the list, of which three luxury car brands dominate the line-up. Four UK brands make it to the top 100, and the three Chinese brands which are included in the list are from the Mobile Phone category.
Complete Most Desired Brands 2020 report: http://www.trustadvisory.info/tra/fullReportMDB20.php