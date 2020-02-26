Samsung Mobile is India’s most desired brand in 2020: TRA Research

South Korean electronics giant Samsung figures first in TRA’s list of Most Desired Brands 2020, making it a fourth time victory in six editions of the report. The brand has previously led the list in 2018, 2015 and 2013. Technology giant Apple takes the second place, up one rank from last year, having climbed steadily over the years from rank 290 in 2015 to the exalted place this year. Samsung features again at third rank in the Consumer Electronics category. GEC channel Sony TV is a debut entry and rises by an impressive 594 ranks to occupy the fourth position this year, followed by Maruti Suzuki at fifth. MDB 2020 lists 1000 brands across 326 categories and 39 super-categories.