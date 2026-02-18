Sapphire Media to handle ad sales and marketing for CTV Scale

Sapphire Media has been assigned the mandate of driving monetisation for the CTV Scale platform. With this mandate, Sapphire Media, led by Mahesh Krishnan and Amardeep Singh, will spearhead brand partnerships, advertiser outreach, and strategic monetisation initiatives for CTV Scale - accelerating the adoption of high-impact Connected TV solutions among advertisers and agencies.

Sapphire Media brings over three decades of collective experience across media sales, digital platforms, branded content, and emerging advertising technologies. Mahesh Krishnan and Amardeep Singh have worked with leading broadcasters, digital platforms, and brands, building scalable revenue models and driving innovation in premium advertising environments.

CTV Scale is a Connected TV - first advertising platform designed to bridge the gap between premium television-like impact and digital precision. The platform aggregates high-quality CTV inventory and enables advertisers to reach lean-back, high-attention audiences on large screens with advanced targeting, measurement, and brand-safe environments.

As consumer viewing continues to shift toward streaming TV driven by high-quality, on-demand content, CTV Scale aims to become a comprehensive solution for advertisers seeking to scale their presence on Connected TV with transparency, flexibility, and performance-driven outcomes.

CTV Scale’s vision is to democratise access to premium Connected TV inventory while offering advertisers:

High-impact large-screen storytelling

Advanced audience targeting and frequency control

Enhanced measurability and campaign accountability

Brand-safe, clutter-free environments

Scalable solutions across multiple content ecosystems

By combining Sapphire Media’s market expertise with CTV Scale’s technology-driven platform, advertisers can expect smarter media planning, improved ROI, stronger brand recall, and seamless execution across multiple platforms.

This partnership will play a key role in shaping how brands approach Connected TV advertising in India. With Sapphire Media driving market expansion and strategic partnerships, and CTV Scale continuing to evolve as a performance-led CTV platform, the collaboration aims to create meaningful value for advertisers and inventory owners.