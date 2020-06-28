Saregama to donate 'Carvaans' to old age homes

It believes the power of music can help the elderly get through these lonely, and challenging times.
The last three months have forced us to stay inside our homes. Despite social media platforms for connections, and OTT platforms for entertainment, the feeling of isolation and despair has kicked in most people's minds.
This is us. Now, imagine the plight of those elderly, who stay in old age homes and aren't as tech-friendly as we are. Yes, the staff at old age homes do their best to keep the spirits of their residents up, but as Saregrama says in its press note, "Isolation is a reality that comes with old age..."
One of India's oldest music labels, Saregama has decided to help the elderly through the power of music and technology. It has invited people to share details of old age homes, and it (Saregama) will make sure to send a Carvaan there.
The Carvaan is a portable music player that comes preloaded with 5,000 evergreen songs.
Vikram Mehra, managing director, Saregama India, said, “These are tough times, and it’s important to be empathetic and sensitive to the emotional as much as health needs of the elderly in the society. We have pledged to donate Carvaan to the old age homes, hoping it will help them cope with their loneliness and boredom through the therapeutic power of music.”
Earlier in June, Saregama launched a digital campaign to shine a light on the plight of the elderly during lockdown. Stuck with little, or no form of entertainment, and limited social life, they were reeling under the impact of the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. Called 'Ghar Le Aayein', Saregama, along with its agency partner The Womb, ideated and created the campaign from home.