SBI Life Insurance partners with Lucknow Super Giants to promote financial security through cricket

The cricket helmet logo symbolises the connection between life insurance and cricket helmets, providing financial security and protecting users.
SBI Life Insurance, a private life insurer in India, announced its association with the Lucknow Super Giants franchise, as ‘Lead Helmet Partner’ for the upcoming 2024 cricketing season. SBI Life's logo will feature on the helmets of Lucknow Super Giants, thus leveraging the popularity of cricket to reach a wider audience and promote a culture of protection and financial preparedness.
SBI Life's collaboration with the Lucknow Super Giants underscores a parallel between the protective role of a helmet on the cricket field and the essential role of life insurance in safeguarding individuals and families off the field. Just as a helmet shields the player from on-field risks, life insurance offers financial security, empowering individuals to pursue their dreams. This collaboration symbolises SBI Life’s commitment towards enabling people to pursue their aspirations while fostering a deeper understanding of financial security.
Airing his thoughts on the association, Ravindra Sharma, chief of brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life, said, “Our association with Lucknow Super Giants underscores the need for protection at a deep emotional level, emphasising on ‘Irradon Ki Suraksha’ which recognises the need for individuals to cut out the noise stay focused on their dreams. As a brand SBI Life provides the necessary impetus through insurance enabling individuals to stay focused on their dreams.”
He further added, “Associating with a young and dynamic team like Lucknow super Giants (LSG) allows us to reach millions of cricket enthusiasts, spurring conversations around the important role of insurance; thereby encouraging the larger populace to take progressive steps towards securing a financial future. As a nationally recognised brand, SBI Life foresees this collaboration as a way to synergize the world of cricket and insurance, emphasizing the importance of protection both on and off the field.”
By being an ‘official partner’ to BCCI for the period of three years (2023-2026) in domestic & international seasons, SBI Life continues to build solid partnerships to not only promote the spirit of cricket but also leverage such platforms to raise awareness about the importance of life protection among millions of fans across the country. Like the energy of the sport- cricket, this partnership aims to spark a nationwide conversation around the significance of & need for life insurance.
We aim to make protection synonymous with empowerment, encouraging individuals to build a brighter, more secure future for themselves and their loved ones. Together, we're not just aiming for winning scores on the field, but also championing the power of protection and igniting a positive change in the lives of millions.