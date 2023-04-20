Schneider Electric partners with Rajasthan Royals to make cricket more sustainable

“The importance of the Indian market for Schneider is also reflected in the fact that we're continuously expanding our footprint in the country, recruiting more people, adding new facilities and factories. Our commitment is to accelerate our contribution in the growth of India's economy and make the country more ‘atma nirbhar’ by partnering with both the central and the state government as well as the private sector in creating a more sustainable, digital and electrified India,” states Abbi.