Schneider Electric partners with Rajasthan Royals to make cricket more sustainable

Luminous Power Technologies, owned by Schneider Electric, recently became IPL team Rajasthan Royals’ title sponsor for the second consecutive year.
Schneider Electric recently announced its partnership with the Rajasthan Royals as the Indian Premier League (IPL) team’s ‘Official Sustainability Partner’ for the second consecutive year. The core aim of the partnership is to make cricket more sustainable.
Luminous Power Technologies, owned by Schneider Electric, is Rajasthan Royals' title sponsor for the 2023 season, further strengthening the group’s commitment towards sustainability.
Speaking about the association with the IPL team, Rajat Abbi, VP - global marketing, CMO, greater India, Schneider Electric, says that there's a sense of urgency within organisations, and also at an individual level, to create an environmental-friendly world.
“In the Indian context, sports, especially cricket, is much loved in the country. Hence, we wanted to leverage the opportunity of associating with the IPL and also a team that shares common values with our brand.”
Schneider Electric has been creating a lot of action on driving sustainability. As a part of this, last year, the brand rolled out a program, called ‘Green Yodha’. The goal of the initiative was to reach out to corporates, individuals, policymakers and influencers to create a platform where conversations around sustainability can be deliberated and real concrete actions can be further implemented.
As a part of its partnership with the Rajasthan Royals during the 2022 IPL season, Schneider Electric had organised India’s first carbon neutral cricket match.
Abbi highlights, “This year, the brand wished to take the partnership to the next level and, hence, its group brand Luminous is the title sponsor of Rajasthan Royals as the team’s sustainability partner. The plan is to not only reach out to audiences, but also make the whole game more sustainable.”
On what made the brand select the Rajasthan Royals team over the other nine IPL teams this season, Abbi mentions, “There's a natural fit. We felt that the association with Rajasthan Royals is not just limited to the IPL, but goes beyond that to create conversations around the environment and sustainability.”
The brand is promoting this partnership on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Through Luminous, the brand is also using traditional channels like print, TV and radio.
When the brand had conceptualised the ‘Green Yodha’ initiative, its goal was to not just limit sustainability to being just another term. It wanted to drive actions and the aim was to make this an inclusive program.
This program is not only targeted at B2B organisations, but also involves the common people on the ground, to make it a mass moment. Hence, the brand thought of doing this through a much loved sport in India, cricket.
India is one of the four global hubs for Schneider Electric and is the third largest market for the group. The group currently has 30 active factories and five are under construction.
“The importance of the Indian market for Schneider is also reflected in the fact that we're continuously expanding our footprint in the country, recruiting more people, adding new facilities and factories. Our commitment is to accelerate our contribution in the growth of India's economy and make the country more ‘atma nirbhar’ by partnering with both the central and the state government as well as the private sector in creating a more sustainable, digital and electrified India,” states Abbi.
Talking about the brand’s future marketing initiatives, he says that as a progressive organisation, Schneider Electric’s marketing has also been very responsible.
“Any marketing that the Schneider Group undertakes, is based on the latest trends in the market and trending consumer insights. The brand is focussing on digitisation and using a lot of cutting edge digital tools and digital marketing channels.”