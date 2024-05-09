Shark Tank India issues legal notices to pitchers for using show’s content for promotions

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Sony show's contestants react to Google and Meta flagging their social media posts and website videos for copyright violations.
Shark Tank India, Sony India’s show dedicated to startups, has issued legal notices to numerous startups for the unauthorised use of segments from their pitches on the show for online advertisements.
According to a YourStory report, numerous startups have also disclosed that Google and Meta have flagged their social media posts and website videos for copyright violations. Consequently, their content has been taken down from these platforms, or in more severe cases, their accounts have been suspended. A minimum of 18 startups encountered issues as their posts containing aired content were flagged and subsequently removed.
As per the report, startups desiring to utilise the content should have either obtained a licence from Sony or provided a backlink to Sony's platform or YouTube channel where their pitch was originally showcased.
In a directive to startups participating in the show, Shark Tank India clarified that companies were permitted to share images and videos provided by them on their respective social media platforms.
The advisory urged participants to abstain from using the Shark Tank India, Sony LIV, Sony Entertainment Television logos, images, fonts, and videos on their websites or social media, as it would constitute copyright infringement. It clarified that only the pictures and videos provided by the show's teams could be uploaded on their social media platforms.
The advisory further stated that participants could only mention "As Seen on Shark Tank India" and not phrases like "Approved by Sharks" or "Approved on Shark Tank India", etc.
Sparsh Agarwal, the founder of Dorje Teas and a participant on the show, took to LinkedIn to express his discontent. He described the broadcaster’s action as unfavourable and stated that it had targeted “each and every startup that appeared on Shark Tank” and utilised excerpts from their pitches for advertisements across online platforms such as their websites, YouTube, and various social media channels.
“While I understand the copyright laws supporting it, I don’t understand why they would do this. After all at Dorje Teas, and other companies like Skippi, Assembly, Perfora, Hoovu Fresh, Beyond Snack, Wakao Foods, Nasher Miles and so many others, are spending lakhs every month to boost Shark Tank content, thereby giving free publicity and brand recall to the SHARK TANK INDIA brand!” he wrote.
Speaking to afaqs!, GD Prasad, founder of VS Mani & Co, a snacks and coffee startup, said Sony India was right in its place to send these notices as it owns the copyright to this content.
“The makers mentioned several times to be careful with the clips. Many brands were using the show’s content to promote themselves. Sony is well within its rights to assert its copyright,” he said.
Similarly, Dheeraj Bansal, co-founder, Recode Studios, another brand that appeared on the show, said the contracts made it amply clear that the brands could not freely use the content for its promotions. “Many brands are claiming their products are approved by the Sharks as if they are a regulatory body. They cannot give a stamp of approval to these products. So it is right for the show to take action against these brands,” he said.