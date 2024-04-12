Shell India upgrades portfolio, introduces new edition pack with Shahid Kapoor

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The newly launched range will be available across all Shell Advance workshops and retail outlets across India.
Shell Lubricants India has unveiled its upgraded portfolio of Shell Advance Motorcycle oils. The company launched the upgraded portfolio in a limited-edition packaging featuring brand ambassador Shahid Kapoor, continuing its partnership on the Rukna Mushkil Hai brand campaign. Launched in 2023, the campaign celebrates the spirit of new India and the unstoppable Indian riders powered by passion, determination, hope, and Shell Advance engine oil.
The new Shell Advance AX7 Synthetic Technology oil offers consumers an extra smooth ride with its innovative Flexi Molecule Technology, ensuring effective power transfer from the engine to the wheels.
Introducing the new and improved Shell Advance range, Amit Ghugre, chief marketing officer, Shell Lubricants India, said, "For us. ‘Rukna Mushkil Hai’ is not just an emotion but a platform to empower riders to be truly unstoppable. Last year, we teamed up with Shahid Kapoor to echo the spirit of these motoring enthusiasts, and now we are taking it a step further with portfolio upgrades to offer stronger and more impactful consumer benefits. With our special edition packs, we hope to inspire more users to fulfil their passion for riding with Shell Advance engine oils”.
Unveiling the range, Shahid Kapoor, brand ambassador for Shell Lubricants India, said, “I am excited to partner with Shell Advance on the upgraded portfolio that promises Extra Engine Life and Extra Smooth Rides. These new products will truly make it “Rukna Mushkil Hai” for us as we embark on adventure rides exploring this beautiful country. Be sure to grab your special edition pack and join me on this beautiful journey with Shell Advance.”