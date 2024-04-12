Shell India upgrades portfolio, introduces new edition pack with Shahid Kapoor

Introducing the new and improved Shell Advance range, Amit Ghugre, chief marketing officer, Shell Lubricants India, said, "For us. ‘Rukna Mushkil Hai’ is not just an emotion but a platform to empower riders to be truly unstoppable. Last year, we teamed up with Shahid Kapoor to echo the spirit of these motoring enthusiasts, and now we are taking it a step further with portfolio upgrades to offer stronger and more impactful consumer benefits. With our special edition packs, we hope to inspire more users to fulfil their passion for riding with Shell Advance engine oils”.