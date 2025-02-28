Signify bets on Rashmika Mandanna to attract modern, tech-savvy users

Signify, formerly known as Philips Lighting, has recently hired Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador. She will represent the Signify brands, beginning with EcoLink, in India, providing the brand an opportunity to connect with diverse audiences.

Apart from Mandanna, celebrities such as Rahul Dravid and Sanya Malhotra have also endorsed the brand. Nikhil Gupta, head of marketing, strategy, government affairs, and CSR, Signify, shares that the brand’s purpose is to "brighten a better world" through innovation and leveraging technology.

“When selecting brand ambassadors, we look for individuals who embody these values and can reflect them back to the audience. That’s how we’ve chosen ambassadors in the past, like Malhotra and Dravid,” he says.

Gupta also notes that Mandanna is unique in today's landscape. Despite her roots in the southern film industry, she has effectively positioned herself as a national icon. He believes she will bring significant value to the brand.

Target audience

Mandanna will focus on EcoLink, which manufactures fans. Gupta says that EcoLink is among Signify’s younger brands, which is designed to be both tech-savvy and sustainable.

He adds that EcoLink caters to both value-conscious buyers and those seeking innovative, high-end products.

"Our target consumers include early adopters—people seeking cutting-edge, designer, and sustainable solutions for their homes." Nikhil Gupta, Signify

Although EcoLink has gained traction online, a significant share of its sales still comes from offline channels. The brand plans to scale its presence further by leveraging Signify’s extensive distribution network, while also expanding its own reach.

"We will continue to focus on traditional retail distribution while strengthening our presence on e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) platforms." Nikhil Gupta, Signify

In a market where many lighting brands focus on technical specifications, EcoLink takes a different approach—balancing innovation with lifestyle-driven messaging. The brand recognises that modern consumers prioritise the following when making a purchase:

Innovation: With the internet at their fingertips, consumers consistently seek out the latest advancements.

Sustainability: Consumers today seek to purchase not only sustainable products but also from brands that actively advocate for environmental responsibility.

Premiumisation: Consumers are making investments in lifestyle-enhancing products. The value-for-money mindset has changed, as people are now willing to spend more on superior design and quality.

Customisation: Personalisation is increasingly becoming a key driver, particularly in smart home products. Customers want their products to reflect their personality, and EcoLink addresses this need through smart lighting and connected home solutions.

EcoLink is gearing up for a significant product launch in 2025, beginning with a fresh collection of fans for the upcoming summer season.

The designs draw inspiration from natural elements and showcase premium materials and finishes. Gupta notes that these are expected to be very popular with Indian consumers.