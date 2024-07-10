Signify focusses on digital marketing, young celebs, and influencers to reach young consumers

“Digital marketing helps us target or reach out to the right audience directly on a one-on-one basis and therefore on the professional side, a bulk of our spending is digitally inclined. On the consumer side, we are focussing on e-commerce as it is the fastest-growing consumer segment that we have. Our advertising budgets have also been targeted towards digital advertising. But we still use a judicious mix of traditional media because our Philips and Ecolink brands continue to be mass-oriented brands in certain segments,” he explains.