Simpler approval process needed at states for supply chain to function smoothly

With the national lockdown in place, operations across segments in the entire country has come to a stand still. While work that can happen digitally over the internet is still rolling, what about the physical part of the business? - The distribution where things have to move physically from place to place. Raw materials from source to factories and from factories to states across the country till reaching the retailer’s shelves. FMCG companies, the likes of GCPL rely heavily on distribution, so do consumers for their daily essentials. This article stems from a crucial piece of insight shared by Vivek Gambhir, managing director of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), on LinkedIn.