Simpli Namdhari’s plans to expand its footprint in South India

In a city like Bengaluru, where there is a supermarket at every corner, it becomes challenging for brands to make a name for themselves in this crowded space. There are retail stores like Ratnadeep Supermarket, Nature’s Basket, More Hypermarket, Nilgiris, Reliance Fresh and CeeKay Supermarket. Then there is Simpli Namdhari’s, the omnichannel retail brand owned by Namdhari’s Group, which has been on an expansion journey in South India.