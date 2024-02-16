Sintex becomes associate sponsor of Women's Premier League

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The 2024 edition of WPL will start on February 23 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Sintex, a Welspun World company and manufacturer of liquid storage solutions has announced its association as an associate sponsor of Women's Premier League (WPL), organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
This multi-year partnership, spanning four seasons starting with the 2024 edition, underscores Sintex's commitment to backing women in sports and fostering a inclusive sporting landscape in India.
The sponsorship aligns with Sintex’s spirit of ‘Step ahead of the crease, take charge and play on the front foot’ and WPL’s spirit of leading the charge and play fearlessly. The brand recognises and celebrates the vital role of women who are going beyond boundaries and shaping the nation’s future. As WPL takes women’s cricket to next level, Sintex stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the women leading the change.
Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Prasad, CEO, Sintex by Welspun, stated, "We are excited to come on board as the associate partner for the WPL. At Sintex, we hold dear the values of empowerment, equality, and celebrating excellence. Sponsoring the WPL is natural extension of these values, which is why we are backing women's cricket in India.”
“As we reinvigorate the iconic brand Sintex, we believe this association will further deepen our relationships with millions of families across India, who live and love Cricket. It’s our way to encourage & empower women across all fields to step ahead of the crease, take charge & WPL provides a superb platform to live this idea nicely. Sintex wishes all the cricket lovers and players, the very best for this sporting season and beyond,” added Prasad.