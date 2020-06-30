Sleepwell launches DIY custom mattresses with dual surface types

Sumit Sehgal, CMO, Sheela Foam (Sleepwell’s owner company) mentions that the idea cropped up during the brand’s pursuits for personalisation and customised products. “Traditionally, double mattresses have had the same feel for the whole surface for both the sides of the bed. When it comes to a double mattress, one partner has to compromise. Cocoon is designed for couples who may have different sleeping needs and are comfortable with different surfaces on the same bed,” he says.