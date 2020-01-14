Smartphone brands invest in fancy service centres

Service centres of smartphone brands are mostly outsourced service providers hired by the brands. The venue has little branding or identification and is often located in not-so-prime locations. The relationship between the service provider and the customer is transactional, that is, queue up, wait for the turn, submit the device and hope that it gets sorted as soon as possible at a reasonable price. The customer may also have to resort to an unauthorised repair shop due to high charges or unavailability of authentic parts. All of that if there at all exists a service centre of the particular brand in the city.