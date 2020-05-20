"Smartphones have become 'essential'; buyers can't wait": Nipun Marya, Vivo

Second, as a company, we realise our responsibility to work for society at large. From our side, we wanted to do whatever little was in our capacity, and when we did that, we were surprised at how consumers noticed, and came out in appreciation. Consumers are as much invested in a brand as brands are in them. If you're authentic and real, it will show in your actions, and even consumers will pick up those actions, even if you don't tell them. Brands don't really get built by advertising. They get built by authenticity.