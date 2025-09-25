Social media trends are shaping young buyers’ lighting choices: Signify

Signify may be best known for its large-scale professional projects (B2B), but it has built an equally strong presence in the consumer space. “We are the largest consumer lighting company in India. Sales are almost evenly split between consumer and professional,” says Nikhil Gupta, head of marketing, strategy, govt. affairs & CSR at Signify Greater India.

This balance is helping the company spot shifts in how people use lighting at home.

As consumers increasingly turn to social media for inspiration, Signify has observed a shift in lighting preferences, particularly among younger buyers. Gen Z and millennials are no longer content with conventional overhead lights; they seek lighting solutions that enhance the ambiance of their homes, create immersive experiences, and reflect trends they see online.

From mood lighting that casts dramatic shadows and coloured accents for dining areas to connected home-theatre setups that sync with entertainment systems, these consumers are driving demand for smart, multi-functional, and visually striking lighting.

“Today’s younger audience researches products online, follows global trends, and wants to replicate those experiences at home. Mood lighting, spotlights, and immersive entertainment lighting are no longer niche – they’re becoming mainstream,” he adds.



Festive lighting campaigns

With the festive season underway, Signify has already started lighting up celebrations across India.

Formerly known as Philips Lighting, the brand installed 400 Ecolink fans at Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, providing comfort and relief to devotees by improving air circulation, reducing heat in the crowded space, and ensuring energy-efficient cooling during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The company also illuminated the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai with a vibrant lighting display, highlighting Mumbai’s rich cultural heritage.

“The idea is to integrate into the cultural fabric wherever celebrations occur,” says Gupta. He elaborates on the pan-India, staggered festive strategy, which begins with Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai and Pune, progresses eastward with Durga Puja, and culminates with Diwali celebrations nationwide.

Campaigns and influencer-led launches

Signify is gearing up for Diwali with multiple campaigns. A new Philips campaign featuring Sanya Malhotra will launch soon, alongside a separate campaign for the premium BLDC fans under the EcoLink brand, supported by Rashmika Mandanna.

The company is also introducing Philips Light Theatre, a connected entertainment system that syncs with the television to project colours across the room in real time, creating a more immersive viewing experience.

“This product is designed for millennials and Gen Z who are investing in entertainment. The entire campaign will be influencer-led and region-specific, launching before Diwali,” Gupta explains.

Highlighting Signify’s evolving marketing approach, which now relies heavily on digital platforms and influencer collaborations, he says, “We work with influencers who resonate with specific communities – whether it’s home décor, lifestyle or gaming. Their content shows how lighting can transform spaces, which feels more authentic than traditional ads.”

The brand will be rolling out flexible, decorative lighting that can be twisted or reshaped, allowing offices, malls, and homes to refresh spaces without new installations.



Consumer and B2B focus

While Signify is primarily known as a B2B brand, it also boasts a robust consumer segment. In the premium segment, the company operates 323 exclusive Philips Smart Light Hubs, which cater to decorative and connected lighting.

“These hubs bring professional-grade innovations into homes. Many low-glare and connected products developed for offices eventually trickle down to consumers. We are launching a new range of decorative lighting for the festive season, designed for India’s growing middle class,” he adds.

Signify’s WiZ platform powers the connected home ecosystem, offering a complete suite of solutions – from garden lights and chandeliers to bathroom mirrors, strip lights, and spotlights.

“A consumer can create a fully connected home with our range, and it’s already available in our stores today.”

Geographically, the focus will be balanced but category-led.

“For fans, our push will be in the south and west, where demand continues longer into the year. For Philips lighting, the campaign will be national,” Gupta says, adding that Smart Light Hubs will continue to expand into Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities.

On GST reforms, Gupta clarifies that lighting wasn’t impacted. “Lighting remained in the 18% category, so there was no direct benefit. But thanks to advances in technology, LED lighting has steadily become more affordable. LED downlights and spotlights that were once considered premium are now mainstream,” he says.

Lighting up India’s icons

Signify also contributes to the illumination of India's monuments and public buildings.

“Most of the prominent structures, like India Gate, the new Parliament, the National Building, and even Qutub Minar, are lit by our lights, including dynamic coloured lighting.

During Diwali, many government buildings and offices use rope lights and decorative products—most of which come from our retail channel, where our products are bestsellers,” says Gupta.

Innovations and smart lighting

Signify is advancing ultra-efficient and connected lighting. “No other company in India offers 50% energy savings on existing LEDs. Once LEDs reach a peak, conventional technology can’t improve further, which is why we’re moving to ultra-efficient, connected solutions,” Gupta explained.

The company offers solar-powered lights for villages without electricity – pole-mounted, maintenance-free, sensor-enabled, with up to three days of backup. For offices, NatureConnect lighting mimics the sun’s natural cycle indoors, supporting circadian rhythms with morning bluish tones and warmer evening hues.

The Mercedes-Benz Petronas Formula 1 team has even adopted Signify's glare-free lighting for their simulator rooms, where drivers practice for hours in enclosed spaces..

On the infrastructure front, Signify is pushing connected street lighting, which alerts authorities instantly when a lamp fails, allows remote dimming, provides energy data, and saves up to 30% more power.

Cities such as Pune, Naya Raipur, and parts of Delhi are early adopters, but Gupta says India is still “just at the beginning” of its smart lighting journey.