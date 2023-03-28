South Indian Bank positions itself as a modern tech-savvy bank in its latest campaign

The campaign will be released in multiple languages across India, and digital will be the primary communication medium.
South Indian Bank (SIB) recently launched a nationwide multimedia campaign, titled ‘Trust meets tech since 1929’. Through this campaign, SIB is trying to position itself as a modern, tech-savvy bank.
The campaign aims to target the youngsters. “They’re the new consumers we’re looking at,” says Azmat Habibulla, chief marketing officer, SIB.
“When it comes to the millennial audiences, we need to understand the way we speak and think, which is vastly different from the earlier generation. The way the younger generation consumes content today, is quite different. Hence, a marketing initiative or a brand with a purpose, would appeal to them.”
The campaign uses the metaphor of sports car racing to communicate the bank’s strength – it uses state of the art banking technology and blends it with its ethos of ‘Legacy and Trust’.
The campaign will be released in multiple languages across India, and digital will be the primary communication medium.
Speaking about the marketing strategies, Habibulla shares, “Our marketing strategies, along with the brand’s digitisation, has evolved over the last few years. Our marketing is banking on the pillars of technology. From traditional channels to digital channels, we’re now increasingly looking at who align to our marketing. Over the last two years, we’ve been running data-driven segmented campaigns through AI tools.”
SIB is using technology for its digitally-savvy customers. “At a bank level, we have a strong digital strategy where we’re using the pillars of indulge, nudge and fintech collaborations. We’re increasing digital adoption, usage of apps and looking at fintech partnerships for better customer experience,” adds Habibulla.