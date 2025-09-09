Space-tech startup GalaxEye engages Mumbai-based CCS for brand strategy

Bangalore-based space-tech startup GalaxEye, which recently raised $6.5 million to launch a multi-sensor satellite imaging technology, has engaged Mumbai-based creative agency CCS to work on the future of the brand beyond the startup phase.

Suyash Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of GalaxEye, wants the company to be “more than just a space company”.

“We want GalaxEye to inspire people beyond our technological innovations,” said Suyash. “Sure it’s cool to be a space company. But that’s not enough. We also want to be known as a force of good for mankind. I believe CCS can help craft our message and brand in a way that makes GalaxEye more accessible to the public at large and inspires the next generation of space entrepreneurs, engineers and explorers.”

Pranit Mehta, Co-Founder, agrees. “This is the right time to think about our brand in depth. What kind of company do we want to be in ten years? What kind of culture do we want to create at GalaxEye? We are standing at the dawn of the private sector space industry in India and we have a unique opportunity to not just lead the industry, but also the culture around space exploration. In essence, CCS is helping us look at ourselves from the future and answer the tough questions today, which will hold us in good stead for the long run.”

CCS Co-founder, Aditi Gandhi, is confident about delivering on the expectations. “The confidence is driven from our belief in GalaxEye’s mission. Their work is going to make Earth a safer, better and happier place. What could be better motivation than that? We’ve been doing this for 15 years now and rarely have we seen the kind of palpable energy to move mankind forward as we’ve seen at GalaxEye, not just at the top but across the organization, and we are very excited to be part of that. All we need to do now is translate that energy into a brand for the ages.”

CCS, established in 2009, is a brand strategy and creative agency based in Mumbai. It has worked with high-growth startups and clients such as Tata, L'Oreal, OYO, and NY Cinemas over the past 15 years.