Spotify, Netflix, Nestlé... Why is Impresario's SOCIAL ordering one collab after the other

According to market research company Modor Intelligence, the size of India's food service market is estimated to be 77.54 billion USD in 2024, with projections indicating a surge to 125.06 billion USD by 2029.
Despite the promising numbers, the restaurant business remains one of the most challenging industries in the country. However, SOCIAL, a restaurant chain under the banner of Impresario Handmade Restaurants, appears to have navigated this intricate and ever-evolving sector successfully. The brand recently commemorated the inauguration of its 50th outlet in Hyderabad.
We speak to Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality, delving into the brand's marketing strategy and objectives.
Aggarwal highlights the brand's significant emphasis on collaborations with other brands as a core component of its marketing strategy. The restaurant chain has recently partnered with brands like Netflix and Spotify for different campaigns.
“Brand partnerships are definitely one of the most important parts of our marketing strategy. At SOCIAL, our restaurant space really stands for creativity and innovation. We make sure that the partners we are collaborating with are also looking for similar values,” explains Aggarwal.
“For example, we partnered with Netflix for Kho Gaye Hum Kaha which was all about experiencing real life, away from the virtual world. This is exactly what we also speak about when we say that connections happen offline and we provide that space and environment for those connections to happen,” explains Aggarwal.
The restaurant frequently leverages its space for a variety of cross-promotional activities. Additionally, it incorporates limited-edition menus as part of its collaborative strategy. Notably, SOCIAL recently collaborated with Nestlé to introduce a plant-based menu option.
"The entire concept around SOCIAL revolves around 'innovations', so we adhere to that principle. Depending on various campaigns and requirements, we develop new menus that align with our definition of SOCIAL. It's crucial for us to ensure that our consumers receive the experience we aim to deliver in our outlets."
She further explains that these collaborations pose a win-win situation for both parties involved.
“What we have is an established brand. We also have a very captive audience who spends an average of 60 minutes a day with us. In an era where attention spans are dwindling and scrolling through content is ubiquitous, our establishment provides a space where individuals can genuinely engage with real-world happenings."
She explains that many of these partnerships are founded on mutual understanding and barter, rather than solely relying on revenue sharing. "There truly is no fixed structure to it," states Aggarwal.
The restaurant has previously collaborated with brands such as Cred, Johnnie Walker, and Red FM.
SOCIAL is one of the biggest brands for Impresario Handmade Restaurants. It opened its first outlet in 2014 in Mumbai as an all-day hangout space. Most of the SOCIAL restaurants turn into a high-energy bar once office hours end. Due to this, its outlets have become a hub for party hunters as well as professionals.
One of the key differentiators for the brand is its localised approach to its communication. The restaurant chain often uses the locality’s name or its pincode as an asset in its marketing and branding. For example, ‘Carter Road Social’ or ‘Haus Khas Social’.
Explaining the dual marketing strategy for the brand, Aggarwal says, “The approach that we follow is that while we have a national brand, we are always very hyperlocal.”
She adds that while it is easier to have a single national campaign and build on that, it also wants to remain relevant to the local communities around the outlets.
“Which is why we have a very flexible media plan as well,” adds Aggarwal.
90% of the brand’s campaigns happen to be digital-first except when launching a new outlet. “Depending on the region we take up above the line (ATL) activities, be it print, radio, or outdoor,” Aggarwal states.
She says that in an industry where the competition is mushrooming, it is not easy to create identities to resonate with the consumers.
"Being in the audience's consideration set when they decide to dine out is no easy feat. This is precisely why we prioritise innovation. We ensure our brand is seamlessly integrated into pop culture, which has become ingrained in our DNA."
The restaurant chain is targeting the opening of 15-20 outlets annually. “It has been great for us. We want to reach more audiences and we want to reach more cities. So we'll keep doing that. Whether it's newer cities, more outlets or more neighbourhoods in the existing cities. Our intent is to extend our presence to tier two towns as well,” Aggarwal states.