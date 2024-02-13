Spykar launches 'PocketFullOfLove' campaign to spread positivity and kindness

Vivek Shah, marketing head of Spykar, expressed that "In a world that often feels divided and chaotic, it was essential to remind ourselves of the love and compassion that bind us together. The 'PocketFullOfLove' campaign was Spykar’s way of spreading this message and fostering meaningful connections within audience. As a brand, Spykar is committed to delivering more than just fashion. We strive to create experiences that resonate with our audience. With the Valentine's Day campaign, we hoped to inspire others to embrace kindness and make a difference in the lives of those around them.”