Starbucks celebrates its 100th Mumbai store with local flavour fiesta

Mumbai has long held a special place for Starbucks, as it launched its very first store in India right in the city of dreams. Fast forward 12 years, and the global coffeehouse chain has popped the confetti for its 100th store, celebrating a significant milestone in the very city where it all began.

From its first store at Horniman Circle, which now stands as the first Starbucks Reserve store in India, to the first metro store at WEH Andheri and the experiential store at Dhanraj Mahal, Colaba, which offers 16 coffee flavours, Starbucks has evolved alongside Mumbai.

Mitali Maheshwari, head of product and marketing, TATA Starbucks, shares with afaqs! her thoughts on this special occasion and the company's journey in India.

“Mumbai has always been a special place for Starbucks. When we first opened, if someone had told us that Mumbai would have 100 Starbucks stores, it would have seemed almost impossible. But as we expanded, we looked back at our journey, and we realised that this city, with its unique energy, has truly embraced Starbucks,” says Maheshwari, reflecting on the significance of attaining this milestone for the coffee giant.

Mitali Maheshwari, head of product and marketing, TATA Starbucks

To commemorate the event, Starbucks' seasoned baristas created limited-edition beverages featuring Mumbai's distinct flavours: Bombón Cloud and Kala Khatta Cold Brew. The brand has also collaborated with Bollywood celebrities Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's Imagine Foods to add a new spin to the city's distinctive street culture, introducing Reverse Vada Pav, Pav Bhaji Pull-Apart, and Kheema Danish.

Maheshwari explains how the partnership with Imagine Foods helped introduce Mumbai's street food culture into Starbucks stores.

"We wanted to present Mumbai's distinctive street tastes to our customers in a unique yet familiar manner. Our collaboration with Riteish and Genelia enabled us to create several intriguing delicacies, including the Reverse Vada Pav and Pav Bhaji Pull-Apart. These dishes are a tribute to Mumbai's culinary heritage, with a twist that will appeal to our Starbucks customers."

Interestingly, Starbucks teamed with Imagine Meats, founded by Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh in 2022, to bring vegan menu choices across its Indian outlets. The alliance intended to meet the growing demand for plant-based choices in the country.

“Imagine Foods understands that Starbucks consumers want something different, and they are all about making it perfect and keeping it authentic," says Maheshwari, adding that the partnership combines the essence of Mumbai's hustle with renowned flavours, reflecting the brand's commitment to authenticity and honesty, making it a valuable partnership for both parties.

Maheshwari believes that consumers themselves become brand influencers if they enjoy the product, and that is one way Starbucks relies on its customers for advertising.

"We will be doing collaboration posts with Riteish and Genelia and for the rest, we already see consumers posting a lot and sharing their candidate experiences." Mitali Maheshwari, TATA Starbucks

According to her, Starbucks also works with influencers in a credible manner. The brand provides fresh offerings and products to influencers, yet their responses and social media posts are completely organic.

The final segment of the event features an exclusive merchandise collection of a series of 16 tote bags, designed by Anamika Khanna, one of India’s most renowned contemporary designers, in collaboration with Starbucks.

The limited-edition tote bags are priced at Rs 2,400 and are available in select stores across 16 key locations such as Bandra, Colaba, Worli and Juhu, offering customers a chance to own a piece of this artistic tribute to Mumbai.

On Mumbai's vibrancy and its significance in creating the brand's presence in India, Maheshwari says the city has been at the heart of Starbucks' journey in India. It's "relentless spirit, diversity, and its love for new experiences have made it the perfect place for Starbucks to thrive. As we look to the future, we are excited to continue expanding and bringing even more innovation to our customers".

The next big move from Starbucks is expected to be unveiled in February, during the Valentine's Day week.