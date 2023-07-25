Supari Studios wins content marketing mandate for Spotify India

The scope of work includes content marketing strategy, production and execution of the brand’s content marketing led campaigns.
Supari Studios, the branded content vertical of Kulfi Collective, has announced that it has won the content marketing mandate for Spotify India. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.
One of India’s leading audio streaming platforms, Spotify is extremely popular especially among Gen Z and millennial listeners. Since its launch in the country four years ago, the brand has witnessed phenomenal growth, not just in music but also podcasts. As it looks to expand its footprint across the country, Spotify India has partnered with Supari Studios to produce captivating, culture-driven content that resonates with diverse audiences across India.
As part of the mandate, Supari Studios will be responsible for creating and executing compelling digital content marketing campaigns for Spotify India’s digital and social channels among other marketing activities. Since May 2021, Supari Studios has worked closely with the brand’s marketing team, producing over 35 assets for key initiatives across podcasts, music and brand campaigns.
Having created differentiated, immersive and scalable branded content properties for Red Bull, Google, Estée Lauder, Asian Paints and YouTube among others, Supari Studios is well known for its strategic & creative expertise and engaging storytelling.
“Kulfi Collective proudly unites with Spotify, a visionary brand reshaping the very fabric of music and culture. As masters of immersive storytelling, we’re excited to catapult Spotify's brand presence to extraordinary heights, forging deep connections with its vibrant user base and offering unforgettable new brand experiences” says Manoti Jain, chief operating officer, Supari Studios.
“We are thrilled to partner with Spotify to amplify its brand presence and engage with its ever-growing user base. At Kulfi, we're committed to providing clutter-breaking, culture-shaping brand solutions to our partners. Spotify operates at the intersection of music and culture, making it an incredibly influential brand, especially among Gen Z and millennial audiences. We're very excited to deliver brand solutions driving engagement through content and social for Spotify" adds Shirley D'Costa, chief business officer, Kulfi Collective.