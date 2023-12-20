Svami's Vanilla Cola hits shelves through nostalgia-driven Superkicks collab

Aneesh Bhasin, co-founder, Svami, explains context behind the partnership, upcoming initiatives, and more.
Svami, the Indian mixers and non-alcoholic beverage company has introduced Vanilla Cola, in collaboration with India’s streetwear and sneaker retail store - Superkicks. The idea was to create something that was a little nostalgia-driven.
In a conversation with afaqs!, Aneesh Bhasin, co-founder, Svami, delves into the story and thought behind the collaboration, its distribution strategies, future partnerships, and more.
Talking about the idea behind the collaboration, Bhasin says, “It is a very unusual combination of a sneaker and a beverage company. The Superkicks team and a lot of us at Svami are sneakerheads and also into streetwear. So, I think it is always fun to collaborate with like-minded brands. In the sneaker world, many similar collaborations have taken place in the past where a sneaker brand has teamed up with Coke or any other beverage giant.”
He also mentioned that the distribution strategy of Vanilla Cola is kept simple. The idea is that both brands should benefit in some ways apart from the noise it generates. As of now, the beverage will be available at Superkicks’ stores in Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, at Svami’s website and Amazon. The reason behind choosing Amazon is because of its feasible delivery with the ‘Amazon Prime’ feature.
Bhasin notes that since the product has been newly launched, the orders have been received from all over the country. “There are no such particular states or regions where we see an increased demand. Our offline sales are more predominant in metro cities but online sales are pretty much across the country.”
Soft drink brands like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, 7UP, Sprite, and Thums Up, among others, have a significant reach among Indian consumers and are available at the front of supermarkets. Recently, Coca-Cola India forayed into the domestic alcohol market for the first time, introducing Lemon-Dou, its global alcoholic ready-to-drink beverage.
Collaborations are a big theme for lots of new-age brands.
On the ever-evolving rival landscape and creating a space among the competitors, Bhasin elucidates, “We mostly compete with Pepsi and Coca-Cola. I do not think brands are built just by throwing money. It is about fostering communities and partnerships and establishing your brand with people.”
“We were the first homegrown premium brand in the country. Before us, there was only Schweppes. Over the last six months, it has become active in India. It is also launching gin and tonic in a can. Coke is entering the alcohol space in India as well.”
Bhasin narrated the motive behind choosing a sneaker brand where he said that they like to do all sorts of collaborations in terms of the size of the company, from a brand like Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (also known as LVMH) to a hyperlocal brand like Superkicks. “We are glued into this (streetwear) space. The streetwear category is on the rise in the country. So it's a very relevant field for us and we always wanted to partner. Collaborations are a big theme for lots of new-age brands,” he explains.
The Bihar and Ahmedabad markets are places where alcohol is strictly prohibited. Bhasin says that Svami drinks are available in Gujarat’s petrol pumps. “So Gujarat for us, as a market, is great because we have a decent range of products that can be had by itself, for example, Gingerial Colas and Lemonades. Therefore, those markets remain and products like these get demand from there,” he asserts.
The fact that the Singapore Tourism Board approached us to co-create a product with them shows how everyone is recognising the importance of collaborations.
Concerning Svami’s growth plans, Bhasin says, “I think our plans have been very simple. It has just been leveraging our social media platforms. One cool thing is when people generally like a product, they post about it and I think we have got a lot of that going for us. So we do not invest in media spends for these things. It is mostly organic.”
He also shared that Svami will soon be collaborating with the Singapore Tourism Board which will be launched on December 22, 2023. “We have created a Singapore-inspired product which will also be launched on December 22. The fact that the Singapore Tourism Board approached us to co-create a product with them shows how everyone is recognising the importance of collaborations,” he conveys.