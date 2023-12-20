Svami's Vanilla Cola hits shelves through nostalgia-driven Superkicks collab

Bhasin narrated the motive behind choosing a sneaker brand where he said that they like to do all sorts of collaborations in terms of the size of the company, from a brand like Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (also known as LVMH) to a hyperlocal brand like Superkicks. “We are glued into this (streetwear) space. The streetwear category is on the rise in the country. So it's a very relevant field for us and we always wanted to partner. Collaborations are a big theme for lots of new-age brands,” he explains.