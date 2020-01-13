Swiggy counter has pre-ordered food waiting for flyers at Bengaluru airport

Customers can place an order on the Swiggy app on deboarding at Bengaluru airport and pick it up from the 'Arrivals' terminal while exiting.
Food delivery platform Swiggy recently unveiled its take-away service at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. While the service sticks to the brand's original promise of quick food delivery, it is now positioned as a convenient and singular access point for picking up meals from restaurants around the airport. Orders can be placed on the Swiggy app and later picked up from the counter located at the airport's 'Arrivals' terminal.
The need gap: The takeaway counter offers a solution to hassles like walking across the length of the terminal in search of food joints while towing luggage and then waiting in queues at restaurants for first placing an order and then collecting it.
How? Consumers place orders while waiting at the baggage belt or right after deboarding a flight and the food is ready by the time they step out, saving time and effort for those heading back into the city.
The take-away counter caters to an unaddressed use case, the need for convenience among consumers who wish to grab a quick meal on the way back from the airport. Also, this adds a new consumer facing physical presence to the brand, a new differentiator among players. So far, the only physical Swiggy facet we got to see and interact with was the brand's delivery personnel.
Launched in 2014, Swiggy's services are today present in over 520 cities in the country. After expanding to smaller towns, in 2019, Swiggy announced its ‘Launchpad’ programme, enabling students from IIT Roorkee, NIT Kurukshetra, IIT Kharagpur, NIT Calicut and BITS Pilani, among others, to set up Swiggy’s operations in their universities.