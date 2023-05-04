Swiggy expands its premium food delivery service Gourmet to 31 Cities across India

As the demand for premium food delivery experiences in non-metros is growing, the platform has expanded to cities like Dehradun, Ludhiana, Surat and Udaipur.
Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand delivery platform has expanded its premium food delivery service, Swiggy Gourmet.
With this expansion, Swiggy Gourmet is now available in 31 cities across India. Swiggy Gourmet was introduced in Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai in February 2022 and has since expanded to several other cities like Pune, Kolkata, Goa, Chandigarh, Surat, Vadodara, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, and Kochi. Swiggy will additionally launch the service in 16 new cities including Dehradun, Pondicherry, Ludhiana, Udaipur, and more. Swiggy Gourmet expansion shows that the service has found resonance among consumers especially in smaller towns and cities across India.
The trend of ordering from fine-dining restaurants has risen significantly in recent years, and Swiggy has stepped up to cater to this niche market with Swiggy Gourmet. With more than 2000+ brands and 5000+ restaurants, Swiggy Gourmet has become a go-to destination for food enthusiasts seeking exclusive gourmet experiences delivered right to their doorstep. With its extensive range of partner restaurants, Swiggy Gourmet has become a go-to platform for food lovers looking for a diverse range of cuisines and premium dining experiences.
Commenting on the occasion, Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Food Marketplace, Swiggy, said, "We are excited as we expand our Swiggy Gourmet to provide more premium experiences to consumers at their doorsteps. Our expansion reflects the strong demand for premium dining options and we are committed to partnering with more restaurants to provide unique and tempting offers exclusively available on our platform”.
Swiggy Gourmet has played a significant role in the growth of several restaurants across Bangalore, Mumbai, and NCR, such as ITC Master Chef Creations, Smoke House Deli, Brik Oven, Pizza Bakery, Good Flipping Burgers, Maiz Mexican Kitchen, Persian Darbar, 1441 Pizzeria, Cheesecake & Co, Tossin Pizza, Louis Burger, and Theobroma. On average, these restaurants have seen a 48% increase in the number of orders since partnering with Swiggy Gourmet. This has helped these restaurants expand their reach and increase their revenue significantly.