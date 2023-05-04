Swiggy expands its premium food delivery service Gourmet to 31 Cities across India

With this expansion, Swiggy Gourmet is now available in 31 cities across India. Swiggy Gourmet was introduced in Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai in February 2022 and has since expanded to several other cities like Pune, Kolkata, Goa, Chandigarh, Surat, Vadodara, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, and Kochi. Swiggy will additionally launch the service in 16 new cities including Dehradun, Pondicherry, Ludhiana, Udaipur, and more. Swiggy Gourmet expansion shows that the service has found resonance among consumers especially in smaller towns and cities across India.