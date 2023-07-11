Swiggy Instamart’s secret agent delivers snacks at Mission Impossible exclusive premiere

To drive home the convenience factor, Swiggy Instamart gave out flyers to the audience, reminding them, "Don't interrupt your entertainment for snacks, we'll bring them home in minutes."
Swiggy Instamart really pulled off a surprise at the Mission Impossible exclusive premiere in Mumbai. Their delivery agents went undercover as secret agents and stormed the theater with their signature orange backpacks, loaded with snacks like Doritos and Bingo chips, as well as juice packs from Raw and B Natural Bits.
It was a move that saved movie-goers from the hassle of going out for snacks and added an extra layer of excitement to the event as well.
The buzz around this marketing stunt has been tremendous, generating even more anticipation for the film's release.