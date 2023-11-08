Swiggy introduces AI-Powered photoshoot feature to elevate restaurant menus and boost orders

The user-friendly AI-powered feature will enable restaurant partners to enhance image quality, giving the menu a fresh and visually appealing edge.
In the fast-paced digital era we live in, where snap decisions are common, the way a restaurant's menu looks plays a vital role in attracting customers and boosting sales. Swiggy, the on-demand convenience platform has introduced an innovative AI-powered feature called 'Photoshoot' for its restaurant partners. This feature allows restaurant owners to enhance their menu choices and entice diners with mouthwatering visuals.
The AI Photoshoot feature simplifies the process of capturing and enhancing high-quality images for menu items. Restaurant owners can easily use their smartphones and the Swiggy Owner app to complete this task efficiently. The 'AI-Powered Image Validation' ensures that the images adhere to Swiggy's guidelines, making the process hassle-free and efficient. Additionally, the 'AI Image Enhancement' feature takes food photography to the next level by improving image quality, enhancing aesthetics, and even offering the ability to change backgrounds.
One of the notable advantages is the rapid availability of these images on the Swiggy platform, usually within a few hours. This swift process can result in a significant rise in orders, as displaying high-quality menu images has the potential to increase orders up to five times. Moreover, restaurant owners can save a considerable amount of money by eliminating the necessity for costly professional photoshoots.
Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy's Food Marketplace, stated, 'High-quality food photos are essential for creating a profitable menu. They assist customers in making informed choices and improve their overall ordering experience. Swiggy's 'AI-enabled Photoshoot Feature' simplifies the process, eliminating the need for costly photographers. We hope restaurant partners and owners will take full advantage of this offering’’.
In a span of only one month since its introduction, around 10,000 restaurants all over India have embraced this innovative function. By being able to easily take and share impressive pictures of their menus without any extra charges, restaurant partners can now attract a larger number of customers and witness a significant increase in their orders.