Taboola partners with LG Ad Solutions to link CTV reach with digital performance

Taboola has announced a partnership with LG Ad Solutions to introduce Performance Enhancer, a tool designed to connect exposure on connected TVs with measurable digital activity across the open web. The aim is to provide advertisers with a clearer view of how CTV contributes to site visits, engagement and conversions.

The collaboration combines LG Ad Solutions’ audience insights, built on first-party ACR data, with Taboola’s performance platform Realize. The integration enables advertisers to extend campaigns from Smart TV screens to a wider digital environment and track subsequent online actions.

Serge Matta, president, LG Ad Solutions, said: “This partnership creates a more connected and measurable ecosystem for brands. By extending campaigns beyond the Smart TV into high-quality digital environments, brands can drive more site visits and conversions, optimise toward audiences most likely to act, and validate the real performance impact of their CTV investment. It’s a more efficient, more measurable, and more connected way to plan media.”

Performance Enhancer is designed to support global advertisers by extending campaign reach, building lookalike audiences, attributing outcomes to TV exposure, and consolidating reporting across screens. The companies said the approach aims to reduce fragmentation in how advertisers measure media impact.

Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola, said: “LG Ad Solutions continues to make their TV screens a destination for meaningful connections between brands and audiences… Together, we’ll help advertisers drive more value and growth by connecting CTV awareness with measurable outcomes.”

The partnership reflects the broader industry push to unify planning and measurement across CTV and digital platforms as advertisers seek clearer ROI indicators.