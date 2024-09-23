Talented invests in Early, a fractional marketing consultancy

On the new venture’s mission, co-founder, Meghana Bhat explains, “I’ve spoken to over 100 founders and marketers before we launched Early and it’s clear that there’s a need to change marketing’s reputation as the most misunderstood aspect of business. Early stage founders typically tend to dismantle it as ‘brand communication’ that doesn't need priority early on. It doesn’t help that there's a barrage of snake-oil trends and false choices floating around to battle. We know the power of approaching marketing strategy from a customer-centric perspective. I’ve seen it first-hand from every vantage point imaginable - including the dozens of founders and early-stage leaders I’ve advised. This also means my colleagues and I at Early will be tuned to speak a language typical agencies do not."