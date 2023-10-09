Tanishq’s campaign celebrates Bengali women as source of inspiration

Speaking about the campaign, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM – marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company, said "This Pujo, like every year, we celebrate the Aishani’s of Bengal – The women of Bengal who epitomize the strength of progressive thought, the courage to break stereotypes and the unwavering spirit of Maa Durga to lead the path of what is right. Their cultural upbringing, enriched with strong female role models including Maa Durga herself, juxtaposed with their sense of responsibility of passing on a better world order to the next-gen, builds in them unwavering confidence to empower themselves and also those around them. Tanishq is proud to be a part of their stories, their struggles, courage and remarkable, diverse journeys. Aishani by Tanishq is not just jewellery; it is community of strong Bengali women, a symbol of their enduring power, and a celebration of the legacies they have built.”