Tanishq’s campaign celebrates Bengali women as source of inspiration

The campaign was conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Bangalore.
Tanishq, the jewellery retail brand from the house of TATA, has launched a new campaign ‘Aishani’ which is an ode to the resilient spirit of women of Bengal. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Bangalore for Tanishq, the Pujo campaign is rooted in the essence of Bengal's women, celebrates their unwavering strength, progressive thinking, unique perspectives and their ability to stand up for what they believe is right.
The film encompasses the aspect of how every empowered Bengali woman embodies the strength to stand by her convictions, empowers those around them and is a source of inspiration for generations to come. 'Shorboroope Debi, Shorboroope Shokti' encapsulates this essence, paying homage to the divinity and power within every Bengali woman.
Speaking about the campaign, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM – marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company, said "This Pujo, like every year, we celebrate the Aishani’s of Bengal – The women of Bengal who epitomize the strength of progressive thought, the courage to break stereotypes and the unwavering spirit of Maa Durga to lead the path of what is right. Their cultural upbringing, enriched with strong female role models including Maa Durga herself, juxtaposed with their sense of responsibility of passing on a better world order to the next-gen, builds in them unwavering confidence to empower themselves and also those around them. Tanishq is proud to be a part of their stories, their struggles, courage and remarkable, diverse journeys. Aishani by Tanishq is not just jewellery; it is community of strong Bengali women, a symbol of their enduring power, and a celebration of the legacies they have built.”
Speaking about the campaign, Sonali Khanna, president and branch head, Lowe Lintas Bangalore, said “The goddess Durga is a tremendous source of inspiration for all Bengali women and is worshipped as an embodiment of strength and willpower. Coincidentally, Tanishq is a brand that believes deeply in the power of women, and the crucial role they play in our society. We saw the emotional strength and self-belief of Bengali women as a perfect complement to the brand’s core ideals and were keen to present this unique facet of Bengali culture to the world. Making every woman live the experience of Shorboroope Devi, Shorboroope Shakti.”