Tata Consultancy Services signs with the Sydney Marathon as a title partner

TCS’ growing stature as a brand and its strong client relationships are evident in Australia, one of its fastest growing geographies. The company has a longstanding commitment of over 35 years in this market and serves as a digital partner to most of the top 10 listed companies on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). TCS recently announced a partnership with the ASX to provide a next generation clearing and settlement platform. The company has operations in five locations across the country and has also been recognised among LinkedIn’s Top 25 companies to work for and as a top employer in the region by the Top Employers Institute.