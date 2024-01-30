Tata Motors aims to foster ownership pride through market consolidation and product innovation

According to reports, the company saw a 51.9% year-on-year growth in revenue and a 45.4% year-on-year growth in unit sales in FY 23. Vinay Pant, head of marketing at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, says that in 2024, the brand will focus on consolidating its market position while maintaining a commitment to innovation. The philosophy, he emphasises, is to leverage even the smallest opportunities to create a significant impact in the automotive market.