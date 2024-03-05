Tata Motors approves demerger, creating two listed companies for commercial and passenger vehicles

Chairman N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, said, “Tata Motors has scripted a strong turnaround in the last few years. The three automotive business units are now operating independently and delivering consistent performance. This demerger will help them better capitalise on the opportunities provided by the market by enhancing their focus and agility. This will lead to a superior experience for our customers, better growth prospects for our employees and, enhanced value for our shareholders.”