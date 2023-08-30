TATA.ev takes charge as the new face of Tata Motors' EV business

The Orbit: The ".ev" within the logo mark is enclosed within the Orbit.grid. This Orbit embodies how TATA.ev fosters a circular ecosystem of human and environmental interaction.

Brand colour: Moving away from the ‘TATA blue’ the new identity will adopt a distinct Evo Teal colour which signifies TATA.ev's innovation and tech-forward ethos.

Inter Typeface: The open-source Inter typeface reflects modernity and accessibility. The adoption of an existing font was a decision born by the brand’s sustainability-first approach.

Sound: The new identity comes with a sonic branding initiative which aims at balancing between tradition and innovation, evoking a sense of progressing forward.

Bridge: The new identity will have the ‘-’ bridge incorporated extensively in its typography which symbolises a sense of motion.