Teacher’s Whisky refreshes identity to appeal to emerging Indian consumers

The Indian whisky market has quietly evolved over the last few years, and Teacher's—one of the country's oldest Scotch brands—is repositioning itself to match the need. With a redesigned visual identity and enhanced packaging throughout its portfolio, the brand is drawing on its 195-year history while communicating directly to a new, aspirational generation of drinkers.

“We’re not chasing trends for the sake of it,” says Rishi Walli, senior director of marketing at Suntory Global Spirits. “This is about evolving meaningfully—while staying rooted in our brand’s core of conviction, trust, and authenticity.”

The repositioning began last year with the launch of the To the Brim campaign, which promotes self-belief and going the additional mile to achieve one's ambitions. “This theme ties back to the values of our founder, William Teacher, who pioneered a malt-heavy blend at a time when few believed in it. That spirit of belief still drives the brand today,” Walli noted.

The state-driven launch strategy

The choice of Uttarakhand as the first state for the redesigned packaging introduction was not arbitrary; it was practical. "It’s entirely driven by when individual states release their annual excise policies and open up registration windows," he explained.

“Uttarakhand happened to be the first this year, so we began there. But it’s a great market for us—high tourism, strong consumer interest, and a good fit for Teacher’s positioning.”

The implementation will thereafter proceed in tandem with the opening of state-level calendars and regulatory permissions. The new packaging has been rolled out in most Indian states and is expected to be accessible nationwide by the third quarter. The next markets anticipated for introduction are Delhi and Haryana, depending on their local government approval schedules.

Choosing the right bars and experiences

The brand has chosen a hands-on, regional approach to introducing the new look. “In every market, senior leadership walks with the sales teams, meets retailers, and personally presents the new packaging. We want the trade—our first line of consumer interaction—to be fully aligned and excited,” shared Walli.

This is followed by region-specific digital and media campaigns, along with on-ground activations. “We’re creating immersive experiences at bars, restaurants, and events to bring alive the ‘To the Brim’ philosophy. We recently partnered with GQ’s Most Influential Young Indians event—a perfect showcase of achievers who push boundaries,” he added.

The new-age consumer: Curious, loyal, and premium-oriented

Teacher’s is strategically focusing on India’s rapidly growing base of legal drinking age (LDA) consumers. “Our primary consumption audience is early-to-mid 40s age group- but the trial audience—those trying premium spirits for the first time—falls between 25 and 35. These are the consumers of tomorrow,” Walli emphasised.

According to him, over 25 million individuals in India reach the legal drinking age each year, which is similar to Australia's population. “This is a huge number. And this generation spends more on experiences, is well-traveled, digitally connected, and values quality. They’re also willing to pay a premium for good experiences and premium environments,” Walli said.

This emerging segment—driven by experiences, digital savviness, and global exposure—isn’t just drinking more; they’re drinking better.

Key insights from the younger audience

The brand is learning constantly from this cohort. “They consume differently depending on the occasion — smaller SKUs for home gatherings, shots at bars. They experiment more, expect high quality, and aren’t afraid to switch brands. For us, it’s important to show up at the right moment — be present when they’re making that choice with friends,” said Walli.

Additionally, their motivations differ from previous generations. “It’s no longer about building property or accumulating assets. Experiences drive them. That’s what excites them and motivates them for the next month. And we see this reflected in the changing landscape of Indian bars and lounges,” he added.

Why word-of-mouth still wins

Despite the emergence of influencers and digital marketing, Teachers places a strong emphasis on organic advocacy.

“Word-of-mouth is still the most powerful driver of brand preference—backed by global and local research. The people you trust—friends, relatives, peers—have more influence than any ad. That’s why our on-ground experiences focus on reaching real consumers,” Walli explained.

How does the refresh assist Suntory Global Spirits' India vision?

Suntory Global Spirits, the brand's owner, sees teachers as crucial to its overall strategy. "Teacher's has been our hallmark brand in India for years; in many regions of South India, we're still known as the 'Teacher's firm.' Its trust and scale create the groundwork for our larger premiumisation strategy," Walli added.

Suntory has grown dramatically in India over the last five years, with the introduction of Oaksmith, House of Suntory whiskies like Yamazaki, Hibiki, and Toki, as well as greater presence of worldwide brands such as Laphroaig, Bowmore, Jim Beam, and Roku Gin.

"The success and reputation of Teacher serve as the foundation for all of these brands. Teachers are the driving force behind both our premium positioning and massive scaling. "Its refresh is critical to our India strategy," Walli said.