“Tedha hai par tera hai”: Did Akshay Kumar mention the Kurkure tagline in Laxmmi Bomb’s trailer?

While the original tagline reads “Tedha hai par mera hai”, we wonder if it’s deliberate or a coincidence.
It’s always fun to watch a brand’s tagline uttered or placement seen in movies. We feel it’s some voodoo magic where only the actor and brand know how this has happened and we’re left to enjoy and ponder.
Something similar happened when we watched the trailer of ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ featuring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. At the 3.09 mark of the trailer, you can hear Kumar, Kurkure’s present brand ambassador utter the tagline.
We first heard this tagline in 07-08 when actress Juhi Chawla was Kurkure’s brand ambassador.
It was in February that Kurkure roped in Kumar as its brand ambassador which came as a surprise because the snack brand had historically used a female face to market itself. Actors like Juhi Chawla, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Farida Jalal, and Kareena Kapoor have featured in Kurkure ads.
Another popular instance of a brand’s tagline repeated as a movie dialogue was in 2011’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara where Farhan Akhtar, in a scene, mentioned Mountain Dew’s iconic tagline “Dar ke aage jeet hai”. The carbonated soft drink also belongs to Pepsi Co.
We’ll keep you updated on whether the Kurkure tagline mention was a paid move by the brand or a simple coincidence. Laxmmi Bomb will release on 9 November on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.