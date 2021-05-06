The Clubhouse Effect: What’s in it for brands?

The popularity of Clubhouse appears to have spawned a slew of similar products. Platforms like Facebook and Reddit have announced the launch of their audio based chat room rooms, or ‘Clubhouse clones’ as some experts call them, recently. The former also plans to roll out a new tool for creating audio clips and listening to podcasts on the app. Among platforms that are investing in their social audio features are Slack, Discord, LinkedIn and Spotify. Twitter is expanding its audio chat room feature Spaces for Android. Speaking of which, Clubhouse is now beta testing its Android version, as per reports.